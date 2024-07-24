Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.50% of Trex worth $1,028,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

