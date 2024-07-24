Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 919,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $861,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,552. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

