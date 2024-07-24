Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $886,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 267,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,511. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

