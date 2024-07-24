Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.29% of MKS Instruments worth $917,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

