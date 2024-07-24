Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.08% of Medpace worth $1,012,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $90,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $59,163,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,040,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 4,093.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,904 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.71.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

MEDP stock opened at $361.08 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.65. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

