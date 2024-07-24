Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,033,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

