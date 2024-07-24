Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.44% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $1,055,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

