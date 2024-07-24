Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,332,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.74% of Unum Group worth $1,091,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

