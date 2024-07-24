Vanguard Group Inc. Has $880.91 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,585,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.20% of Hasbro worth $880,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,949,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 98,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

