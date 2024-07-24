Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.96% of APi Group worth $856,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,071,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,217,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 15,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

