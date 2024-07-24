Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,089,572 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.69% of Barrick Gold worth $1,077,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,783,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $339,524,000 after purchasing an additional 787,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.