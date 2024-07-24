Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,542,772 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,333,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $1,094,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 820,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 578,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock worth $37,880,875 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

