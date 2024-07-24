Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 262,526 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.04% of Service Co. International worth $1,085,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.