Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,606,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Comerica worth $913,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Down 0.1 %

CMA opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.