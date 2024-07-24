Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.25% of Lithia Motors worth $845,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.45.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. 17,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,982. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.93. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

