Veren (VRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. On average, analysts expect Veren to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of VRN stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00. Veren has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Veren Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

