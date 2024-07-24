Wealthquest Corp Has $872,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

