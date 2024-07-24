Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $13.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

