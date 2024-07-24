Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weatherford International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 126,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Weatherford International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.2 %

WFRD stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

