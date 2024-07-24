Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 264,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

