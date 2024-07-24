Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Wingstop worth $1,071,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 314,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,349,000 after purchasing an additional 64,802 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $376.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $431.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

