Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XRX opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

