Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.