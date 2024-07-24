Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

