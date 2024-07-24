Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Stephens

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

