131,070 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

