13,265 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,622,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 184,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.