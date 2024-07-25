2,156 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

