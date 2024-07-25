4,497 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

LW stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

