AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

AAON Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. AAON has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AAON by 462.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AAON by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

