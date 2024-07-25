Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 293,115 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,115 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

