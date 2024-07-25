Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

AXON opened at $313.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.