Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,835.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

