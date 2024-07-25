Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 88,935 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $642,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

