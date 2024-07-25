Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PDF Solutions worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 652,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $35.64 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.80 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506 over the last three months. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

