Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of First of Long Island worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First of Long Island by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $277.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.26.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

