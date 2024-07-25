Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $608.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

