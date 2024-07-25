Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,363 shares of company stock worth $93,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

