Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 239.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 101,339 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $6,009,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $5,622,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $386.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.07. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

