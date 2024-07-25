Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

