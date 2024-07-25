Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 153,637.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Primo Water by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Primo Water by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

