Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 3.2 %

USNA opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $847.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

