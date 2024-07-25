Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.