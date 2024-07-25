Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1,345.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,091.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 244,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CM opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

