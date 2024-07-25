Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SFL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SFL by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,067,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 405,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 657,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 599,029 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFL. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL opened at $11.88 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. SFL’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

