Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 112,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.
Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1154 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
