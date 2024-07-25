Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,001 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPAA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $90,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

