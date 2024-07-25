Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,217 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7,829.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

BBY opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,294,828 shares of company stock worth $280,479,445. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.