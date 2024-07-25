Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,752 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE MCB opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

