Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,303 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.86 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

